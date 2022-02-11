Police: Man stabs 6 family members at Philadelphia home

Police say a man stabbed six family members apparently as they slept inside a Philadelphia home before being arrested nearby

PHILADELPHIA — A man stabbed six family members early Friday apparently as they slept inside a Philadelphia home before being arrested nearby, police said.

Police responded about 4 a.m. and found six people with stab wounds. A 46-year-old woman was hospitalized in critical condition with wounds to her head and neck, police said, while the others were in stable condition.

“It’s a very violent scene,” Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small told WPVI-TV.

The alleged attacker, described by police as a 29-year-old who lived in the home, was found covered with blood a few blocks away, Small said. He had cuts on his hands and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The victims ranged in age from 26 to 46, WCAU-TV reported. Police were working Friday to determine a motive for the stabbings.

The attacks took place in three bedrooms on the second floor of the home, leaving a bloody scene, Small said. Two bloodied knives with 7-inch blades were found in the home, he said.

“One of the knives, that’s all metal, is actually broken, which goes to show how violently these individuals were being stabbed,” Small said.