Police officer injured after high-speed pursuit of intoxicated driver

BULLARD, Texas (KETK) – According to a liberate, a police officer and an alleged intoxicated driver had been each injured throughout a high-speed pursuit on Highway 69 in Bullard.

Officials: Parents arrested after ‘forcefully’ tattooing their kids



On Tuesday at roughly 1:20 a.m., a sergeant with the Bullard Police Department tried to prevent a automobile for a visitors violation on Highway 69 in Bullard. The driver of the automobile fled and a pursuit started.





According to the discharge, the automobile was once touring at “very high rates of speed” from Highway 69 to a number of county roads in Cherokee and Smith County. Following greater than half-hour of pursuit, the driver deserted the automobile and ran right into a closely wooded house close to FM 756.

Police briefly stuck as much as the person and tried to take them into custody, at which level the suspect started “resisting and struggling with officers.” During the combat, each the suspect and a Bullard Police Officer sustained accidents.

The particular person was once later recognized as Brandon Oscar Mendez-Espita, 23, and was once transported to a close-by medical institution prior to being booked into the Cherokee County Jail.

18 duck carcasses present in East Texas park dumpster



Mendez-Espita was once charged with evading arrest with a motor automobile, resisting arrest, and riding below the affect.