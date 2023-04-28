On Friday morning, a police chase in Northwest Miami-Dade, Florida resulted in a suspect leaping right into a canal and fleeing into a close-by yard. The pursuit started when a Florida Highway Patrol officer tried to prevent the motive force, who was once accused of colliding with a trooper.

As noticed from above through 7Skyforce, the motive force exited a white pickup truck and escaped on foot in the Memorial Highway house close to 148th Street. He was once described as dressed in a black T-shirt and darkish pants. During his flight, the suspect jumped right into a canal prior to taking safe haven in the yard of a South Florida belongings.

Ok-9 devices are recently combing the world in seek of the suspect, who stays at massive. For the newest updates on this creating tale, please test again on WSVN.com and 7News.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This subject material might not be printed, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

