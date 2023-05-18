Police release more details related to fatal April shooting in southeast Dallas

The Dallas police division has not too long ago launched further information a few fatal shooting that happened in southeast Dallas closing month. On April fifteenth, round 10:00 a.m., cops won a decision and arrived on the 7900 block of South Great Trinity Forest Way the place a person, later recognized as Jason Nalley, were shot more than one instances. Unfortunately, Nalley died on the location in accordance to police.

Police investigators imagine that the shooting suspect was once a passenger who was once noticed in a black Ford Mustang prior to the shooting. The individual was once later noticed riding a white Nissan Altima in the alley the place Nalley’s frame were discovered. Authorities hypothesize that the shooter were given out of the white Nissan and proceeded to shoot Nalley sooner than riding away. Video pictures of cars hooked up to the shooter has been shared by means of the police.

Anyone with information related to the suspect or the cars, in particular the black Ford Mustang and white Nissan Altima discussed above, is strongly steered to touch the Dallas Police Department at both 214-671-3584 or e mail [email protected] in reference to the case quantity 063592-2023.