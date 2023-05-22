Police reports: Shots fired, deadly conduct reported early Saturday morning in Killeen | Local News

Area police stories indicated:
KILLEEN
An attack inflicting physically harm used to be reported at 12:29 a.m. Saturday in the 800 block of Henderson Street.
Criminal mischief used to be reported at 1 a.m. Saturday in the 4400 block of Mattie Drive.
A town warrant for some other company used to be reported at 1:06 a.m. Saturday in the 2100 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
Resisting arrest or seek used to be reported at 1:35 a.m. Saturday in the 4500 block of Old Florence Road.
Duty to forestall and provides information and render assist used to be reported at 1:49 a.m. Saturday in the world of East Jasper Drive and Florence Road.
An attack inflicting physically harm used to be reported at 2 a.m. Saturday in the world of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and South W.S. Young Drive.
Deadly conduct, discharge of a firearm used to be reported at 3 a.m. Saturday in the world of Hall Avenue and North tenth Street.
Unlawfully sporting guns used to be reported at 4:08 a.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
Criminal mischief used to be reported at 8:58 a.m. Saturday in the 4000 block of Madison Drive.
An attack inflicting physically harm used to be reported at 8:58 a.m. Saturday in the 4000 block of Madison Drive.
Criminal warrant arrest for some other company used to be reported at 10:12 a.m. Saturday in the world of East Sprott Avenue and North Gray Street.
A town warrant for some other company used to be reported at 10:38 a.m. Saturday in the world of 1000 block of North W.S. Young Drive.
Criminal mischief used to be reported at 11:32 a.m. Saturday in the 5000 block of Golden Gate Drive.
A robbery, shoplifting used to be reported at 12:59 p.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of Lowe’s Boulevard.
A robbery, shoplifting used to be reported at 1 p.m. Saturday in the 2000 block of Trimmier Road.
A robbery, shoplifting used to be reported at 2:51 p.m. Saturday in the 3200 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A terroristic danger used to be reported at 6 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of North Eighth Street.
Solicitation through pedestrians used to be reported at 6:01 p.m. Saturday in the world of East Central Texas Expressway and Trimmier Road.
A narcotics investigation used to be reported at 6:41 p.m, Saturday in the world of East Central Texas Expressway and Trimmier Road.
Theft of carrier used to be reported at 6:45 p.m. Saturday in the 2000 block of Trimmier Road.
Solicitation through pedestrians used to be reported at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the world of South Fort Hood Street and West Stan Schlueter Loop.’
Possession of a managed substance used to be reported at 7:59 p.m. Saturday in the 3000 block of Fort Hood Street.
A town warrant for some other company used to be reported at 8:45 p.m. Saturday in the world of East Elms Road and Trimmier Road.
An attack through touch used to be reported at 8:55 p.m. Saturday in the 3200 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
A housebreaking of habitation used to be reported at 10 p.m. Saturday in the five hundred block of Ray Avenue.
Possession of marijuana below 2 oz used to be reported at 11:05 p.m. Saturday in the world of Conder Street and Zephyr Road.
A town warrant for KPD used to be reported at 11:37 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of East Elms Road.
COPPERAS COVE
The Copperas Cove Police Department does now not post crime statistics at the weekend.
HARKER HEIGHTS
The Harker Heights Police Department does now not post crime statistics at the weekend.
LAMPASAS
Disorderly conduct used to be reported at 2:38 a.m. Saturday in the 400 block of Northington Street.
Criminal mischief used to be reported at 2:42 a.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Criminal mischief used to be reported at 7:07 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of North Campbell Street.
A suspicious individual used to be reported at 8:20 a.m. Saturday in the 800 block of East Fourth Street.
A suspicious individual used to be reported at 11:01 a.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A suspicious individual used to be reported at 11:36 a.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A fireplace used to be reported at 5:11 p.m. Saturday in the 1900 block of Diamond Ridge.
Fireworks have been reported at 6:08 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of East Avenue F.
A suspicious individual used to be reported at 9:03 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of East Avenue B.
A suspicious automobile used to be reported at 10:16 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of South Spring Street.
A suspicious automobile used to be reported at 10:50 p.m. Saturday in the 2300 block of West Farm to Market Road 580.
Compiled through Jana Lynn Kilcrease