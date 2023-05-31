Police reports: Unlawfully carrying weapons reported in Killeen | Local News

Area police stories indicated:
KILLEEN
Tampering with or fabricating bodily proof was once reported at 1;43 a.m. Tuesday in the world of Briar Patch Lane and Bunny Trail.
Criminal mischief was once reported at 1;58 a.m. Tuesday in the 2600 block of Trimmier Road.
Theft of a car was once reported at 2 a.m. Tuesday in the 4900 block of Autumn Valley Drive.
Interference with kid custody was once reported at 2 a.m. Tuesday in the 3000 block of Natural Lane.
Criminal mischief was once reported at 2:07 a.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of James Loop.
An attack inflicting physically harm was once reported at 4 a.m. Tuesday in the 5600 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Running a forestall signal was once reported at 4 a.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of Atkinson Avenue.
An attack by means of risk was once reported at 7:15 a.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of Wolf Street.
Criminal trespassing was once reported at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of Lowe’s Boulevard.
Criminal trespassing was once reported at 7:45 a.m. Tuesday in the 3500 block of East Elms Road.
An attack inflicting physically harm was once reported at 8 a.m. Tuesday in the 5400 block of Gunnison Drive.
A prison warrant arrest for every other company was once reported at 8:19 a.m. Tuesday in the world of East Central Texas Expressway and Trimmier Road.
A prison warrant arrest for every other company was once reported at 8:21 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Priest Drive.
An attack inflicting physically harm was once reported at 9 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of East Rancier Avenue.
An attack inflicting physically harm was once reported at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of Shanarae Circle.
Giving a false report back to a peace officer was once reported at 10;30 a.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of Shanarae Circle.
A pedestrian strolling at the roadway, now not going through site visitors was once reported at 11 a.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of Root Avenue.
A robbery from a motor car was once reported at midday Tuesday in the 5200 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Unlawfully carrying weapons was once reported at 2:02 p.m. Tuesday in the 4300 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Criminal trespassing was once reported at 2:10 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
Walking in the roadway the place a sidewalk is equipped was once reported at 6:52 p.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of 18th Street.
A housebreaking of habitation by means of pressured access was once reported at 8 p.m. Tuesday in the five hundred block of West Little Dipper Drive.
Criminal mischief was once reported at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of West Rancier Avenue.
Fraudulent destruction or removing or concealment of writing was once reported at 8:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of Lowe’s Boulevard.
A prison warrant arrest for every other company was once reported at 9 p.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of North W.S. Young Drive.
An attack by means of risk was once reported at 10 p.m. Tuesday in the 1900 block of Galaxy Drive.
Unlawfully carrying weapons was once reported at 10;50 p.m. Tuesday in the world of East Sprott Avenue and North tenth Street.
COPPERAS COVE
Burglary of a car was once reported at 3;21 a.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of Mary Street.
Found belongings was once reported at 4:07 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of Northern Dove Lane.
Burglary of a car was once reported at 7:29 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of Cedar Grove Loop.
An arrest for attack inflicting physically harm, circle of relatives violence was once reported at 11:01 a.m. Tuesday in the 2500 block of Live Oak Drive.
A robbery was once reported at 10:59 a.m. Tuesday in the 1600 block of Lubbock Drive.
Duty on placing freeway fixture/landscaping was once reported at 12:43 p.m. Tuesday in the 2800 block of Grimes Crossing Road.
A robbery was once reported at 1:46 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Sunset Lane.
An coincidence was once reported at 3:37 p.m. Tuesday in the 2200 block of East Business Highway 190.
An coincidence was once reported at 5;42 p.m. Tuesday in the 2100 block of East Business Highway 190.
A runaway was once reported at 7:24 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of South thirteenth Street.