Police respond to shooting near bustling South Florida beach







A shooting happened near the beach on Hollywood Broadwalk on Monday night time, inflicting a “number” of other people to be hospitalized with accidents, in accordance to officers. The incident came about at roughly 6:45 p.m. at the 1200 block of North Broadwalk, near the Hollywood Beach Theatre. It stays unclear what number of people have been injured, with initial stories indicating no less than seven other people have been shot, together with a 15-year-old. The sufferers have been transported to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood, however no fast updates on their stipulations have been to be had, stated Raelin Storey, a town spokeswoman.

Police respond to a shooting at the Broadwalk in Hollywood, Monday night time, May 29, 2023. (Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun Sentinel)

Hollywood Police posted on Twitter asking other people to keep away from Johnson to Garfield Streets, in addition to the Broadwalk, due to “an ongoing shooting investigation.” “Heavy police presence in the area. If you are looking to reunite with a family member, we have set up a reunification area at Johnson St and N Ocean bus loop,” the tweet learn. Storey mentioned that the police had regulate over the scene and that there’s no ongoing danger, then again, it’s higher to depart the realm and continue house as a precautionary measure.

This is a growing tale and can be up to date in brief.

