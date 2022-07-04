Police responding to shooting at Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois

Police are responding to reviews of a shooting at a Fourth of July parade north of Chicago in Highland Park, Illinois. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office said on Twitter it was responding to the shooting.

CBS Chicago digital producer Elyssa Kaufman, who was watching the parade, heard what appeared like gunshots a little bit after the parade began at 10 a.m. native time.

“Everyone was was running, hiding and screaming,” Kaufman mentioned. “It was extremely terrifying. It was very scary. We are very fortunate, we got out very quickly.”

An ambulance is seen after reviews of pictures fired at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois. CBS Chicago



Lake County Sheriff’s Office mentioned it was responding to the shooting. Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering mentioned the remainder of the pageant has been canceled.

This is a growing story and will probably be up to date.