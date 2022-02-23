Police Say 4-Year-Old Fired Gun At Them While Arresting Father At McDonalds

Police respond to a call about a man pointing a gun inside McDonald’s and while arresting him, his 4-year-old opened fire on the police while the father encouraged it.

The Unified Police Department of Greater Salt Lake is reporting a situation that just seems like something out of a Michael Bay movie.

Police reportedly responded to a call around 1:30 p.m. regarding 27-year-old Sadaat Johnson allegedly pointing a gun at McDonald’s employees after they handed him the wrong order. Sure, it’s ok to get upset when you’re given the wrong order, but his actions and the plot twist in this story are inexcusable.

After police arrived, they began to arrested Johnson after he stepped out of his car when they report they had a gun pointing at them from the back seat. One officer was able to knock the gun away as it fired, but it still grazed another officer’s arm. In the back seat was Johnson’s 4-year-old son, who fired the gun as he sat next to his 3-year-old sibling. Police believe Johnson did encourage his son to shoot the police, but haven’t commented publicly on that claim.

“This is a sad day for law enforcement and our community,” Sheriff Rosie Rivera said in a statement. “To have an adult think it’s okay to encourage a four-year-old to pull a firearm and shoot at police illustrates how out of hand the campaign against police have gotten. This needs to stop, and we need to come together as a community to find solutions to the challenges we face in our neighborhoods.”

This story is almost too wild to believe it didn’t happen in Florida. As for Johnson, we’re sure he will have a mountain of charges ahead of him. Hopefully, the child gets therapy as this had to be a traumatizing experience for such a young child.