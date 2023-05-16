Police search for suspect accused of stealing puppy from Petland store in Southwest Miami-Dade – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports

A person stole a two-month-old French bulldog from a Petland store in Southwest Miami-Dade. This came about on Mills Drive at roughly 8 p.m. on Monday. The suspect, who used to be dressed in all black, took the puppy from the kennel space the place the store team of workers care for the animals when they don’t seem to be displayed. The guy, who seemed like a middle-aged individual, fled with the puppy whilst the store’s staff pursued him however may no longer catch him. If you might have any information about this incident, you’ll be able to name Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. A praise of as much as $5,000 could also be given, and you’ll be able to stay nameless.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This subject matter will not be printed, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the most recent news proper in your inbox