Police searching for runaway 16-year-old OKC girl who’s been missing for almost 2 months

By KOCO Staff

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOCO) — The Oklahoma City Police Department is asking for the general public’s assist in discovering a missing 16-year-old girl.

Police mentioned Madisyn Riffe has been missing from her southwest Oklahoma City house. Investigators don’t consider foul play was concerned, however police mentioned they need to find her and ensure she’s OK.

Authorities informed KOCO 5 that Riffe ran away from house and has been missing for almost two months.

Anyone with information about Madisyn’s location is requested to name 911.

