Police searching for suspect who shot a man on Jacksonville’s Northside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is searching for a person who they say shot a man Sunday evening.

Officials responded to the scene in the 5400 block of Moncrief Road right before 6 p.m. Upon arrival, they discovered a man who had been shot in the arm. His injuries are described as non-life-threatening. The suspect fled the scene in an unknown direction and is believed to have traveled on foot.

Police believe the shooting may be targeted. Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at (904) 630-0500 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).