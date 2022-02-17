Police Searching For Thief Who Took Building Materials From Site In Dallas – BlackChronicle / Fort Worth

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A thief is caught in the act on video and now Dallas police are asking for help identifying and locating him.

Investigators say the suspect loaded up his truck and stole building materials from the 1100 block of Pemberton Hill Road on December 28, 2021.

Video of the thief was captured on the victim’s surveillance video.

Anyone with information about the theft or who knows the identity of the suspect is asked to call Det. J. Hellenguard at 214-671-0132.