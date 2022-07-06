Police seek identity of attacker in latest OKC homicide

OKLAHOMA CITY (Free Press) — Police are nonetheless making an attempt to find out the identity of the particular person or individuals who shot to loss of life a person in the northeastern half of Oklahoma City.

Officers with the Oklahoma City Police Department (OKCPD) have been despatched to a house close to the intersection of East Hefner Road and North Kelley Avenue at 11340 Paradise In Drive somewhat after 7:00 p.m. Sunday in response to reviews of a taking pictures.

By the time they arrived, they discovered 39-year-old Han Sang useless from obvious gunshot wounds. It appeared to officers that Sang was exterior the residence when he was shot.

Police haven’t been capable of decide who shot Sang and no arrests have been made.

OKCPD is asking anybody with any information to contact the Homicide Tip Line at 405/297-1200.

And, if in case you have any information that will assist us with our reporting about any homicide in OKC, please click on the envelope icon in the highest bar and write giving us methods to contact you for a safe dialog.

Last Updated June 6, 2022, 12:13 PM by Brett Dickerson – Editor