Police seek public’s help identifying suspect who caused ‘mass panic’ at Ontario Mills Mall

Authorities with the Ontario Police Department are in the hunt for the general public’s help in identifying a person who caused mass panic after making false threats at the Ontario Mills Mall on Monday.

The incident befell at round 2 p.m., prompting police to reply to the mall and ask other people to steer clear of the world.

On Tuesday, officers launched a surveillance symbol of the suspect they are saying ran in the course of the mall yelling “gun” and “he has a gun.”

“His reckless actions caused guests to panic,” police mentioned in a news release.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, roughly 30-35 years outdated with brief black hair. He used to be ultimate noticed dressed in a white blouse, grey pants and black footwear.

Surveillance symbol of a person police imagine caused “mass panic” at the Ontario Mills Mall on May 29, 2023. (Ontario PD)

Anyone who acknowledges the suspect is requested to touch Detective Joe Paterson at 909-408-1653 or by way of e-mail at [email protected]. Anonymous guidelines will also be made by way of calling WeTip at 800-78-CRIME or on-line at WeTip.com.