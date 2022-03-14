Police seek suspect in five shootings of homeless men across NYC, DC

kali9/Getty Pictures

(NEW YORK) — Police in New York Metropolis and Washington are collectively investigating the shootings of 5 homeless individuals throughout each cities that they mentioned could have been dedicated by the identical suspect.

Due to similarities in “the modus operandi of the perpetrator, widespread circumstances concerned in every taking pictures, circumstances of the victims and recovered proof,” the 2 departments will collectively examine the shootings with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, they mentioned in a Sunday information launch.

The primary shootings occurred in Washington on March 3, eight and 9. The sufferer discovered on March 9 was found by police after they have been responding to a tent hearth within the metropolis’s northeast. He succumbed to stab and gunshot wounds, in response to an post-mortem.

The 2 shootings in New York occurred on March 12. One sufferer was injured and one other was killed, in response to the joint information launch.

NYPD Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell and MPD Chief Robert J. Contee III mentioned within the information launch that they’re dedicated to security for homeless people and to discovering the suspect within the shootings.

“Our homeless inhabitants is certainly one of our most susceptible and a person praying on them as they sleep is an exceptionally heinous crime,” Sewell mentioned in a press release.

“We’re dedicated to sharing each investigative path, clue and piece of proof with our legislation enforcement companions to convey this investigation to a swift conclusion and the person behind these vicious crimes to justice,” Contee mentioned.

Each communities “are heartbroken and disturbed by these heinous crimes through which a person has been concentrating on a few of our most susceptible residents,” New York Metropolis Mayor Eric Adams and Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser mentioned in a press release on Sunday.

“It’s heartbreaking and tragic to know that along with all the risks that unsheltered residents face, we now have a cold-blooded killer on the free, however we’re sure that we are going to get the suspect off the road and into police custody,” they mentioned.

The mayors mentioned they spoke on Sunday about their cities working collectively on the investigation.

ABC Information’ Aaron Katersky and Joshua Hoyos contributed to this report.

