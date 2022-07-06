Police: Several people injured after being shot by pellet gun in OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities in Oklahoma City are asking for the general public’s assist as they examine a number of incidents involving a pellet gun.

Officials with the Oklahoma City Police Department say the occupants of a automobile shot a number of people with a pellet gun final week in the Bricktown and Scissortail Park space.

Investigators say a number of people suffered minor accidents, and one girl practically misplaced a watch.

Now, police are releasing photographs of the car and hope people could possibly establish the occupants.

If you’ve got any information on the case, name CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.