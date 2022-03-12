Police standoff at Oklahoma City convenience store, officials say

Replace: The suspect is in custody with out incident.Police are concerned in a standoff at an Oklahoma Metropolis comfort retailer, officers say.Early Saturday morning, authorities responded to a scene at a comfort retailer the place there was a standoff.In line with officers, the suspect broke into the gasoline station and triggered the alarm. The suspect is now refusing to go away, authorities stated.KOCO 5 will present particulars as they change into out there.

Replace: The suspect is in custody with out incident.

Police are concerned in a standoff at an Oklahoma Metropolis comfort retailer, officers say.

Early Saturday morning, authorities responded to a scene at a comfort retailer the place there was a standoff.

In line with officers, the suspect broke into the gasoline station and triggered the alarm. The suspect is now refusing to go away, authorities stated.

KOCO 5 will present particulars as they change into out there.

