Police are currently conducting a search for three individuals associated with the shooting at Hollywood Beach, Florida, on Memorial Day that injured nine people, including a one-year-old. While two suspects are already in custody, investigations are ongoing to identify the remaining individuals linked to the tragedy.
Police still searching for 3 connected to Florida beach shooting
