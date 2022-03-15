Police: Suspect shot, killed by 3 Texas officers pulled gun

Three San Antonio officers fatally shot a 27-year-old man who police say pulled a gun on them Monday afternoon, leaving a household wanting solutions and a group on edge

SAN ANTONIO — Three San Antonio officers fatally shot a 27-year-old man who police stated pulled a gun on them Monday afternoon, leaving a household wanting solutions and a group on edge.

Police Chief William McManus stated the officers have been on routine patrol within the neighborhood of North Hamilton and West Laurel, close to Woodlawn Lake Park, after they got here throughout the person, who members of the family recognized as Kevin Johnson, KSAT-TV studies.

The officers tried to cease him, however he ran and in some unspecified time in the future pulled a gun from his waistband, McManus stated.

“At what level the officers shot, I don’t know as a result of once more I haven’t seen the physique cam,” McManus stated. A weapon was recovered, he stated.

McManus stated the person was needed on two felony warrants, together with assault of a police officer and felony possession of a firearm.

McManus stated he didn’t know what number of rounds the officers fired, however a girl, Jasmine Johnson, who described herself as Johnson’s sister stated he was shot 9 instances within the again, KSAT-TV studies.

The taking pictures led to a tense and chaotic scene between police and individuals who had gathered within the aftermath.

At one level, police tossed pepper spray on the offended crowd, together with Johnson’s mom Arlene Garcia, who alongside together with her daughter, instructed KSAT they simply needed solutions about what led as much as the taking pictures of their liked one.

”They shot my son from behind, and that’s flawed. They shot him 9 instances, and no person right here has nothing to say to me. No person has nothing to say,” Garcia stated, gesturing in the direction of the road of officers.

Johnson’s father was seen attempting to hurry officers, however folks within the crowd held him again.

Authorities haven’t launched any particulars about what number of instances or the place on his physique Johnson was shot.

The gang began to develop into irate with law enforcement officials and even began to chant obscenities. Extra folks have been pepper-sprayed, and a few members of the gang might be seen attempting to scrub it off with bottled water. A number of folks have been detained by police and brought from the scene.

As some officers tried to go away, the gang dispersed and surrounded an SAPD unit and have been banging on the home windows earlier than the officer finally drove off. One of many SAPD autos additionally had its tires slashed.

The officers concerned within the taking pictures have been with the division for 4, 5 and 16 years, McManus stated. They are going to be positioned on administrative obligation as per division coverage.