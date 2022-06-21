Police take man involved in long Arizona pursuit into custody

Arizona police took a man into custody after a long pursuit on Friday afternoon. Police say a automobile was blocking a Phoenix-area roadway round 2:30 p.m. native time on Friday.

Inside, police discovered an grownup man who gave the impression to be unconscious, together with weapons and what they believed to be medication.

Two marked police automobiles blocked the automobile from the back and front. Police say the driving force wakened and commenced driving his automobile into each police automobiles, ultimately breaking away to drive off.

A police helicopter and detectives from Phoenix’s tactical assist bureau pursued the automobile.

Aerial footage confirmed the sedan driving throughout a number of freeways and roads.

Authorities fired less-than-lethal rounds after they used a grappler to cease the automobile. A Ok-9 was despatched into the automobile and authorities had been then capable of detain the driving force.

The driver was taken to the hospital shortly after the pursuit.

This story was initially revealed by KNXV in Phoenix, Arizona.