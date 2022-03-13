Police: Woman stabbed date in revenge of Iranian’s killing

Police say a girl stabbed her date whom she had met on-line in retaliation for the 2020 demise of an Iranian army chief killed in an American drone strike
HENDERSON, Nev. — A girl stabbed her date whom she had met on-line in retaliation for the 2020 demise of an Iranian army chief killed in an American drone strike, police mentioned.
Nika Nikoubin, 21, has been charged with tried homicide, battery with a lethal weapon and housebreaking, KLAS-TV reported.
Nikoubin and the person met on-line on a relationship web site, Henderson police wrote in an arrest report. The pair then agreed to satisfy at Sundown Station lodge on March 5, renting a room collectively.
Whereas within the room, the pair started partaking in sexual exercise, when Nikoubin put a blindfold on the sufferer, police mentioned. Nikoubin then turned off the lights, and several other minutes later, the sufferer “felt a ache on the facet of his neck,” KLAS reported.
Nikoubin reportedly stabbed the sufferer within the neck “for revenge in opposition to U.S. troops for the killing of Qassem Soleimani in 2020,” police wrote in a report.
U.S. forces killed Soleimani , a high common in Iran’s army, in a drone strike in January 2020. Soleimani headed the expeditionary Quds drive of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps. accountable for the Islamic Republic’s overseas operations. He gained prominence for advising Shiite paramilitary forces combating the Islamic State group in Iraq, earlier than it was defeated in 2017.
After the stabbing, the person pushed Nikoubin off of him and ran out of the room to name 911, police mentioned.
Nikoubin additionally ran out of the room, telling a lodge worker that she had simply stabbed a person, police mentioned.
When speaking to police, Nikoubin informed an investigator “she needed revenge,” police mentioned. She mentioned she had listened to a music referred to as “Grave Digger,” which “gave her the motivation… to hold out her revenge.”