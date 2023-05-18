Policy group: Report should serve as a ‘jolt’ to high government officials | Massachusetts

(The Center Square) – A federal investigation into a Massachusetts state attorney should serve as a wake-up call for those in high government positions, one public policy group said.

The U.S. Department of Justice announced Wednesday that it had concluded an investigation into U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins, who is accused of misconduct, violation of federal regulations, several Department of Justice policies, ethics violations, applicable law, and coming up short on the standards of professionalism and judgment.

Rollins, according to the report, faces accusations of seeking influence in an election for Suffolk County district attorney; disclosed confidential paperwork in her talks with the Boston Globe and Boston Herald; attended a July 14, 2022, Democratic Party fundraiser without permission; and falsely testified under oath during an interview with the Office of Inspector General.

Mary Z. Connaughton, chief operations officer at Pioneer Institute, told The Center Square that the investigation and its findings should “be a thundering jolt” for “those in high government positions.”

“No one is above the law,” Connaughton wrote in an emailed statement. “The [Department of Justice] report’s findings showed pervasive abuses on several fronts, but for the top law enforcement official in Massachusetts to give false statements under oath to an investigator and to leak non-public information obtained in her professional capacity to try to sway an election doesn’t simply erode the public trust, it craters it.

“How the administration determines her fate will indicate how committed they are to restoring that trust.”

According to published reports, Rollins said she is planning to resign by the end of the week.

According to the release, the report has been forwarded to the Office of the Deputy Attorney General, the Executive Office for United States Attorneys, and the Professional Misconduct Review Unit for “any action they deem appropriate.”

The report says Rollins attended the fundraiser at a private home in Andover, was driven in a government vehicle by a subordinate employee of the state’s U.S. Attorney General’s Office and opened the investigation to determine if Rollins complied with department policies and procedures that govern attendance or appearances at partisan political events.

The report unveiled that Rollins allegedly solicited 30 free tickets from the Boston Celtics for local youth basketball players to attend a game while accepting two tickets for herself.

The report also shows Rollins accepted nonfederal payment for travel expenses on two different occasions without advance permission and didn’t advise her office of the true nature of her travels.

The investigation, according to the report, focused on document reviews, emails, phone records, text messages, and encrypted messages, and an analysis of relevant laws, regulations, and department policies.