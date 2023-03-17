Polis directs state agencies to target ozone pollution from oil and gas industries | Colorado

(The Center Square) – Colorado Gov. Jared Polis directed state well being and power agencies to paintings in combination to cut back ozone pollution by means of specializing in regulating the oil and gas industry.

In a recorded video posted on social media on Thursday, Polis stated his initiative is the primary complete ozone emission aid program for the oil and gas industry within the United States. In a six-page letter to leaders of the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission, which regulates the industry within the state, and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, Polis gave 3 directives:

broaden regulations by means of 2025 requiring upstream oil and gas operators within the ozone nonattainment space to succeed in no less than a 30% aid of nitrogen oxides and by means of no less than 50% in 2030;

broaden regulations to solidify environmental highest control practices addressing ozone and believe common updates;

incentivize and praise oil and gas operators who display industry-leading environmental efficiency and function success in greenhouse gas and native air pollution mitigation.

Polis stated nitrogen oxides emissions from the oil and gas industry have grown considerably since 2011 and the industry represents part of all emissions.

“Nitrogen oxides are the primary precursors to ozone, the pollution that causes bad air days in which many people experience health issues like coughing, wheezing, difficulty breathing, asthma and even more severe health impacts in children and older Coloradans at higher risk,” Polis stated.

The directives come after the Colorado legislature passed 55 pieces of legislation eager about complying with greenhouse gas emissions aid necessities and different similar targets between 2019 and 2022, in accordance to the Common Sense Institute.

“Colorado’s oil and gas industry will always be the go-to whipping boy when state policymakers need to signal their environmental bona fides,” Jake Fogleman, a coverage analyst for the Independence Institute’s Center for Energy and Environment, wrote in a blog post. “The crusade against ozone pollution is the perfect example. Yes, ground-level ozone pollution is a problem. Yes, oil and gas production plays a role in Colorado’s detectable levels. But its contribution pales in comparison – by the state’s own admission – to that of out-of-state sources over which neither the industry nor state policymakers have any control.”

Colorado is the fifth-largest oil-producing state, with 90% coming from Weld County, in accordance to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. The state was once the seventh-largest manufacturer of herbal gas in 2021, in accordance to the place of job.

Polis touted Colorado score 5th within the collection of electrical cars bought. Data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration ranked Colorado’s greater than 3,500 public electrical automobile fast-charging ports as eight-highest within the country.

Polis additionally repeated his function of getting Coloradans use 80% renewable power assets by means of 2030.

“We know that there’s more work to do, including in the oil and gas sectors,” the governor stated.

Polis stated an research of lowering emissions reviewed by means of his place of job confirmed Coloradans can save roughly $500 million consistent with yr in well being care prices and save you middle assaults, bronchial asthma and untimely loss of life.

“Together, we’ll continue delivering better air quality for Coloradans through rapid cuts in ozone causing chemicals, better health outcomes and better quality of life in our great pristine state,” Polis stated.