Polish TV report: John Paul II knew of abuse as archbishop

WARSAW, Poland — Pope St. John Paul II knew about sexual abuse of kids by way of clergymen underneath his authority and sought to hide it when he was once an archbishop in his local Poland, in line with a tv news document.

In a tale that aired past due Monday, Polish channel TVN24 named 3 clergymen whom the longer term pope then recognized as Archbishop Karol Wojtyla had moved amongst parishes or despatched to a cloister all the way through the Nineteen Seventies, together with person who was once despatched to Austria, once they had been accused of abusing minors.

Two of the clergymen, Eugeniusz Surgent and Jozef Loranc, in the end served brief jail phrases for the abuse, TVN24 stated its investigation discovered. Wojtyla served as archbishop of Krakow from 1964 to 1978, when he was Pope John Paul II. He died in 2005 and was once declared a saint in 2014 following a fast-tracked procedure.

TVN24 quoted from paperwork of Poland’s communist-era secret safety services and products, which sought to discredit the Catholic Church and had informers there. Journalist Marcin Gutowski additionally spoke with a host of sufferers and to a person who stated he knowledgeable Wojtyla all the way through the Nineteen Seventies in regards to the abuse by way of Surgent. None of the clergymen was once defrocked.

The TV channel additionally quoted from a letter that Wojtyla wrote to the archbishop of Vienna on the time, Franz Koenig, recommending a clergyman to his care. Wojtyla didn’t say within the letter that Boleslaw Sadus had abused younger boys, and he was once made a parish priest in Austria.

TVN24’s investigation concluded that there was once certainly Wojtyla knew about abuse by way of clergymen in his archdiocese and sought to hide it.

The broadcast featured a journalist who has written about circumstances of priestly abuse in Krakow and who argued that Wojtyla reacted consistent with Catholic Church procedures of the time. But a thinker who knew Wojtyla and visited him on the Vatican after he was pope stated it could be exhausting for Poles generally to just accept those new information about him.

The channel’s investigation has unleashed heated reactions in Poland, with some observers deriding it as an try by way of left-wing forces to wreck the reminiscence of John Paul II and others not easy for the Catholic Church to show the reality.

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, a Catholic, tweeted a photograph of John Paul II greeting a crowd in Poland and added the past due pope’s motto “Do now not be afraid,” without any comment.

A Polish Jesuit priest, Krzysztof Madel, wrote on Twitter that that the focus should be on the victims, who need the truth to be told.

An official at the Ministry of Education, Radoslaw Brzozka, said on Twitter that John Paul II’s reputation was under attack from people who want to eliminate Catholicism from Poland’s national identity.

The choice of Wojtyla for pope in 1978 energized Poland’s predominantly Catholic population to openly oppose the nation’s communist system and eventually topple it.

Until recently, the Catholic Church in Poland has played a significant role in the country’s public life. Revelations about pedophile priests and the church’s close ties with the current right-wing government have depreciated its standing.

