Polk County issues mosquito-borne illness advisory after horses die

Officials in Polk County, Florida are urging citizens to take precautions following the loss of life of 2 horses from a mosquito-transmitted virus. The Polk County Mosquito Control ID lab is operating to offer protection to the general public from mosquito-borne sicknesses via accumulating and figuring out mosquitoes to resolve the presence of doable illness vectors. The county’s Mosquito Control staff is recently on top alert for Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) after two horses died from the virus. EEE is an endemic this is carried via mosquitoes and wild birds and will purpose critical illness in people and horses. The Mosquito Control unit is spraying pesticides over Northern Polk County, the place the horses have been inflamed, and tracking dozens of mosquito lure websites that check for the illness. “Eliminating breeding sites around your home is crucial,” stated Dr. Jackson Mosley, Entomologist and Polk County Mosquito Control meantime supervisor. “Whether it’s toys, kiddie pools, or buckets, make sure that standing water is dumped out. Additionally, use repellent or mosquito netting to avoid being bitten.”