Polk County Police looking for driver that killed a bicyclist in a hit-and-run

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is looking for the general public’s lend a hand in discovering the driver concerned in a tragic hit-and-run crash that came about on Saturday night on the intersection of Winter Lake Road (State Road 540) and Thornhill Road close to Winter Haven. The sufferer of the crash was once known as a bicycle rider.

As according to the preliminary investigation, the sufferer was once using their bicycle south on Thornhill Road after they entered the intersection at a crimson gentle. A witness reportedly virtually hit the bicyclist, however every other car did and fled the scene. The PCSO is looking for a grey or dark-colored sedan that was once using east on Winter Lake Road on the time of the incident.

When the police arrived at the scene, the sufferer was once unresponsive, and was once right away transported to the closest clinic for scientific remedy. However, the sufferer succumbed to their accidents, and their id has now not been showed presently.

According to PCSO detectives, the suspect’s car must have some front-end harm in conjunction with imaginable aspect window harm. If you’ve got any information in regards to the crash or the car concerned, please touch the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at (863) 298-6200. Tipsters too can make nameless experiences to Heartland Crime Stoppers Florida at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477).