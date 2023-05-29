Poll – NBC Bay Area

According to a up to date ballot performed via the UC Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who lately introduced his run for president in 2024, isn’t as well-liked by California Republicans as former President Donald Trump. The survey confirmed that 44% of California Republicans who’re prone to vote in subsequent yr’s number one most well-liked Trump, while most effective 26% of them selected DeSantis. None of the opposite Republican applicants gained greater than 4% give a boost to.

The end result of the present ballot is a vital reversal from the only performed 3 months in the past. In February, 37% of California Republicans most well-liked DeSantis, whilst 29% selected Trump, in keeping with the Berkeley IGS Poll.

It’s price noting that the technique used within the present ballot is reasonably other from the former one for the reason that May 23 ballot surveyed those that are prone to vote in subsequent yr’s number one, whilst earlier surveys had been performed amongst all registered Republicans.

The ballot published that Trump used to be the preferred amongst strongly conservative Republicans, men, non-college graduates, and electorate between the ages of 50-64. In distinction, DeSantis used to be extra standard amongst reasonable Republicans and school graduates.

Moreover, 74% of California Republicans had a good opinion of Trump, whilst most effective 27% of all California electorate considered the previous president favorably.