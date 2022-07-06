Poll shows John Cornyn’s approval in Texas drops after gun bill passes

Sign up for The Brief, our day by day e-newsletter that retains readers in control on essentially the most important Texas news.
U.S. Sen. John Cornyn‘s approval score amongst Texas voters plummeted as he shepherded the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act by way of the Senate, a brand new ballot shows.
About 50% of the ballot’s members disapproved of how Cornyn is doing as a U.S. senator, whereas 24% permitted, in keeping with the June poll conducted by the Texas Politics Project at the University of Texas at Austin. In April, these percentages had been 39% and 32%, respectively.
Jim Henson, director of the Texas Politics Project, stated there isn’t any direct causal link between Cornyn’s lowered rankings and his sponsorship of the gun bill. But it’s laborious to not acknowledge the correlation, he stated.
“We didn’t ask ‘what do you think of John Cornyn sponsoring the gun bill?’ but when you see a drop this big in such a short period of time, you look for some proximate cause,” Henson stated. “The best candidate is this gun bill.”
The landmark bipartisan gun laws, which President Joe Biden signed into law final month, was negotiated by Cornyn in the aftermath of the varsity capturing in Uvalde that left 19 college students and two academics useless. Cornyn was the lead Republican of a gaggle of 20 senators unveiling the framework for the laws that, amongst different issues, would try and hold weapons out of the arms of individuals deemed harmful. It incentivizes purple flag legal guidelines and closes the “boyfriend loophole,” whereas growing scrutiny for gun consumers below the age of 21.
Cornyn knew he took a political risk by assuming a management position for laws that some in his celebration declare is a risk to Second Amendment rights.
The senator’s job approval rankings dropped amongst each group of partisan voters. In the Texas Politics Project’s final ballot in April, Cornyn had a 53% approval score amongst Republicans. That score is now 41%, Henson stated.
“I don’t want to overplay those numbers — Cornyn is still in net positive territory, but he’s still under 50%,” he stated concerning the senator’s standing with GOP voters. “A 41% job approval rating among members of your own party is not a very high job approval rating.”
Cornyn’s rankings possible dropped amongst Democrats and Independents due to how unsatisfactory the gun bill was to these voters as effectively, Henson stated.
“The drop is so big because nobody was satisfied,” Henson stated. “For Republicans, it was too much. For Democrats, it was too little. Independents on guns right now look a little bit more like Democrats than they do like Republicans, so Independents likely thought that the bill didn’t do enough as well.”
