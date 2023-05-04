Poll shows support for raising age to buy guns from 18 to 21

On (*21*), the University of Texas/Texas Politics Project launched a ballot that shows maximum Texans are in favour of raising the minimal age to acquire any firearm from 18 to 21 years outdated. The ballot discovered sturdy bipartisan support for this modification, with 91% of Democrats and 64% of Republican respondents supporting it. The identical ballot additionally discovered that 72% of respondents supported “red flag laws” which contain courts requiring an individual made up our minds to be a possibility to themselves or others to quickly give up their guns. Among Democrats, 88% supported a crimson flag legislation, whilst amongst Republicans, 64% supported it.

It has been not up to per week since the most recent mass capturing came about in Texas, which claimed the lives of 5 other people, together with a kid. It has been virtually a 12 months because the tragic capturing at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde that resulted within the deaths of nineteen youngsters and two academics. Unfortunately, mass shootings proceed to make headlines around the nation just about each and every week.

Although law limiting gun purchases has been presented right through the present consultation of the Texas Legislature, it has now not made a lot growth. State Senator Roland Gutierrez, D-San Antonio, is at the vanguard of the ones expenses. (*18*) to the ballot in a news unencumber, Gutierrez discussed that gun protection will have to now not be a partisan factor. He believes that gun violence has higher right through the thirty years that Republicans have managed Texas and insisted that it’s time for a metamorphosis.

The ballot additionally discovered an unlimited distinction between Democrats and Republicans when it comes to the reasons of mass and college shootings. Democrats most commonly cited gun rules because the motive, whilst best 8% of Republicans supported this view. The maximum not unusual reaction from Republicans used to be “poor parenting,” adopted by way of inadequate psychological well being sources, inadequate faculty safety, and violence in pop culture.

The ballot does now not simply duvet gun violence. It additionally addresses different subjects like training, abortion, border safety and immigration, DEI and ESG, gender identification, 2024 politics, and perspectives of Texas political leaders.