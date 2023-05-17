Pompano Beach names new fire station after fallen firefighter, honoring his memory – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports

The Pompano Beach neighborhood held a heart-warming rite to honor a fallen firefighter during the willpower of a new fire station to his lifestyles. The rededication match used to be hung on Wednesday for the firefighter who misplaced his lifestyles within the line of responsibility because of a sad coaching incident. The rite used to be marked by way of the reducing of a ribbon during the uncoupling of a fire hose. City leaders and family members of William J. Elliot accrued to witness the outlet of Pompano Beach Fire Station 61, named after the brave firefighter.

The circle of relatives of the fallen hero used to be in attendance and expressed their appreciation for town’s dedication to honore their beloved one. Joann, the mum of Elliot, spoke concerning the emotional importance of the instance, “It means everything to me that my son has been remembered after 11 years. This is a beautiful tribute. It’s amazing what they’re doing to keep his memory going.” The circle of relatives published that they carved a desk with mementos of the firefighter to stay his memory alive

The new fire station is over 16,000 sq. ft and can function a coaching facility for new firefighters, excluding being a fire station. The firefighters of the Pompano Beach town fondly remembered their colleague who had served at the power for 22 years. Elliot had misplaced his lifestyles within the yr 2012 when he fell from a fire truck right through a coaching workout. He used to be the one firefighter in Pompano Beach to lose his lifestyles within the line of responsibility.

The willpower of the new station in Elliot’s title used to be an honorable tribute to without equal sacrifice he made whilst serving the neighborhood. The town pledged to proceed to honor Elliot’s memory and his provider to the Pompano Beach neighborhood.

