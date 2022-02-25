Popcorn? Fear of death? Theater killing trial set for jury

A Florida prosecutor informed jurors Friday {that a} retired police SWAT commander fatally shot a fellow moviegoer as a result of he threw popcorn in his face throughout an argument over cellphone use, angering him as a result of it violated his self-image as an “alpha male.”

Prosecutor Scott Rosenwasser informed jurors throughout closing arguments that earlier than retired Tampa police Capt. Curtis Reeves killed Chad Oulson, nobody would have ever believed that one man would homicide one other over tossed popcorn — “however we all know that’s what occurred” in a suburban movie show on Jan. 13, 2014, and it wasn’t justifiable.

“He did not worry something,” Rosenwasser mentioned.

However protection lawyer Richard Escobar countered that the popcorn toss didn’t trigger the taking pictures. He mentioned that Oulson, 43, made Reeves, then 71, fairly imagine his life was in peril by turning, yelling and reaching towards him. He mentioned Reeves made the choice to shoot based mostly on his practically 30 years in legislation enforcement and hours of coaching on the justifiable use of lethal power. Reeves didn’t have to attend till he was hit earlier than defending himself, Escobar mentioned.

Reeves “had extra data, extra expertise, extra research in that space than anybody on this courtroom,” Escobar mentioned. “It’s a harmful world.”

Reeves, now 79, is charged with second-degree homicide, however the six-person jury may additionally convict him of manslaughter. Any conviction could be the equal of a life sentence given Reeves’s age. Deliberations had been set to start Friday afternoon after jury directions.

Nobody disputes most of the fundamental details. Reeves and Oulson didn’t know one another. They’d gone with their wives to see a matinee displaying of the Afghan Battle film “Lone Survivor,” the Reeveses taking seats within the again row, the Oulsons one row in entrance of them, barely to the suitable.

Because the previews started and regardless of an announcement to show off cellphones, Oulson continued texting his 22-month-old daughter’s day care. Reeves leaned over and informed him to cease — Reeves says politely, Oulson’s widow and others say it gave the impression of an order. After Oulson bluntly refused, maybe with profanity, Reeves went to complain to the supervisor. When Reeves returned, seeing that Oulson had put his telephone away, he informed Oulson that if he would not have informed the supervisor if he recognized he would comply.

What occurred over the following few seconds is the place the tales diverge till Oulson grabs Reeves’ popcorn and flicks it again into Reeves’ face. Reeves pulls his .380 handgun, lunges ahead and fires one shot, killing Oulson and practically severing the finger of Oulson’s spouse, Nicole, who had reached out to drag her husband again to his seat.

Escobar mentioned the proof proves their rivalry that through the disputed seconds that Oulson, earlier than being shot, threw his cellphone at Reeves, putting him within the face, after which appeared able to climb over the seats and assault, reaching towards him.

Reeves testified Thursday that in his complete legislation enforcement profession he had by no means encountered somebody so out of management and he feared he was about to be killed. Given his age, arthritis and different bodily illnesses, Reeves contended he couldn’t have defended himself besides by taking pictures.

Escobar mentioned that it took lower than three-quarters of a second between the popcorn toss and the shot. That’s too quick for it to be the explanation Reeves fired, he mentioned.

“Unattainable,” Escobar mentioned.

However Rosenwasser contended Reeves’ story was a lie. Safety video doesn’t present Oulson throwing his cellphone, the prosecutor mentioned, and Reeves had no harm on his face the place he says it hit him. However the video does present Oulson grabbing Reeves’ popcorn bag, tossing it at him and Reeves firing. Witnesses testified they heard Oulson then mutter, “throw popcorn at me.”

He mentioned Reeves’ story about fearing for his life, that he was a bodily “fragile egg” regardless of having simply come again from a searching journey and Oulson being out of management are all fabrications. They’re aimed, Rosenwasser mentioned, at masking up the truth that Reeves has an “alpha male mindset” who appreciated the adrenaline rush of being a police officer and SWAT commander. He killed Oulson in anger after he had his ego harm by being challenged and having popcorn thrown in his face, Rosenwasser mentioned.

He mentioned Reeves by no means fired his gun as he moved by the theft/murder bureau, fugitive apprehension and SWAT, but in some way this movie show argument over a cellphone escalated to the purpose Reeves confronted probably the most out-of-control, scariest individual he ever confronted and needed to shoot.

“In his complete profession that’s the most he has ever been scared? Completely unreal,” Rosenwasser mentioned.