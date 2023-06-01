Pope-appointed Fort Worth bishop dismisses head nun in Arlington





The head nun of an Arlington monastery has been brushed aside from her place following an investigation into allegations that she broke her vow of chastity. Reverend Mother Teresa Agnes of the Discalced Carmelite Nuns monastery violated the Sixth Commandment of the Ten Commandments through enticing in a sexual dating with a clergyman out of doors of Fort Worth, in line with a commentary from the Diocese of Fort Worth. The bishop of Fort Worth, Michael Olson, used to be appointed through Pope Francis as his authority in the topic, and the Vatican has now rejected the enchantment introduced through the nuns of the monastery towards Olson’s investigation. The lawsuit filed through the nuns detailed a variety of allegations towards Olson, together with that the bishop used to be illegally and immorally abusing his energy and causing psychosocial misery at the plaintiffs. The Vatican decree from Pope Francis reaffirms Olson’s authority over the monastery, permitting him to behave as a consultant of the Pope in the topic. The legal professional on behalf of the monastery has criticized the decree, pointing out that it has no authority over the rules of Texas and that it must no longer impact the continued civil lawsuit.