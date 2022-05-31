Popular Indian rapper Sidhu Moose Wala shot dead at 28

Indian police are investigating the killing of a preferred Punjabi rapper, who blended hip-hop, rap and people music, a day after he was fatally shot, officers stated Monday. Hundreds of mourners gathered Tuesday for his cremation after his homicide shocked followers at house and in Punjabi communities from Canada to Britain.

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, additionally identified around the globe by his stage identify Sidhu Moose Wala, was killed Sunday night whereas driving his automotive in Mansa, a district in northern India’s Punjab state. Moose Wala, 28, was rushed to the hospital the place he was declared useless.

Sidhu Moose Wala performs throughout day three of Wi-fi Pageant 2021 at Crystal Palace on September 12, 2021 in London, England. Burak Cingi by way of Getty Photos



Punjab state’s high police official VK Bhawra stated the preliminary investigation has revealed the killing to be an inter-gang rivalry.

A day earlier than the assault, the Punjab authorities had pulled safety cowl for over 400 people, together with Moose Wala, in a bid to clamp down on VIP tradition, native media reviews stated.

Moose Wala began off as a songwriter earlier than successful tune in 2017 catapulted his singing profession, making him well-known among the many Indian and Punjabi diaspora in nations like the UK and Canada.

Most of his singles have an English title although the songs had been primarily sung in Punjabi. His shiny music movies had been most well-known for his rap lyrics and sometimes targeted on macho tradition. His debut album in 2018 made it to Canada’s Billboard Albums chart.

Moose Wala was a controversial determine, partially as a result of his lyrical type. In 2020, police charged him beneath India’s Arms Act for allegedly selling gun tradition in one among his songs.

His newest monitor, “The Final Journey,” was launched earlier this month.

The rapper joined India’s Congress Get together final 12 months and unsuccessfully ran within the state’s meeting elections.

Punjab’s chief minister Bhagwant Mann stated “no wrongdoer will probably be spared” and that he was deeply shocked and saddened by the killing.

Rahul Gandhi, a senior Congress chief, took to Twitter to precise his condolences over the killing.

“Deeply shocked and saddened by the homicide of promising Congress chief and proficient artist,” he stated.

On Tuesday, crowds thronged Moose Wala’s hearse because it reached the rapper’s palatial home in his native village of Moosa in Punjab.

Hundreds then lined the roads as his physique was taken for cremation on a trolley embellished with flowers and pulled by a tractor — reportedly the singer’s favourite one.

Youth pay tribute to late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala who was shot useless a day earlier in Mansa district in India’s Punjab state, throughout a candlelight vigil in Amritsar on Could 30, 2022. NARINDER NANU/AFP by way of Getty Photos



AFP contributed to this report.