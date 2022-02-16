Popular Restaurants Part Of $250M ‘District 121’ Development On The Way To McKinney – BlackChronicle / Fort Worth

McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Residents of McKinney are finally catching up with other Collin County cities when it comes to dining out.

A $250 million mixed-use development will also provide an economic boost to the city.

Four big-name restaurants have committed to locating at what’s being called District 121, which is on Alma and the Sam Rayburn Turnpike.

The massive development can’t open soon enough for McKinney diners who say they’ve had it with long waits at too few restaurants.

After a 45-minute wait on a Tuesday evening, Kathy and Danny Evans got seated at one of their favorite restaurants in McKinney.

They don’t like the wait, but they say if you dine out in McKinney, you get used to it.

“There’s not been a new restaurant in a while and the ones that are here it are packed,” said Kathy.

“Across the highway there’s an El Fenix,” said Danny. “We had to wait several times there and you go to the one in Plano and we just walk in and get a table.”

McKinney has struggled for years to attract retail and restaurants to keep up with its explosive growth.

Mayor George Fuller says it’s because the city is so far north.

“Geographically McKinney is farther away from some of the airports and some of the bigger corridors,” said Mayor Fuller.

But District 121 promises to equal the restaurant appeal of The Shops at Legacy in Plano, The Star in Frisco and Watters Creek in Allen with the news that Mi Cocina, Bob’s Steak and Chop House, Common Table, and 400 Gradi will be part of a $250 million project currently under construction.

The restaurants are expected to open in the spring of 2023 with the promise of more tenants to be announced soon.