Portillo’s brings Beef Bus tour to DFW

Portillo’s Beef Bus will tour North Texas from July 11-23.

DALLAS — Chicago-based Portillo’s (Nasdaq: PTLO) is bringing a touring Beef Bus to North Texas, the corporate introduced in a news release this week.

Portillo’s Beef Bus will tour North Texas from July 11-23, starting on the future web site of the Portillo’s Restaurant in The Colony and making stops at AT&T Stadium, Klyde Warren Park, Denton Brewing Company, and extra.

The 32-foot Beef Bus will provide North Texas residents a style of Portillo’s Chicago-style road meals ahead of its first restaurant opening at Grandscape in The Colony this fall.

Here are the tour dates and areas:

July 11 — The Colony throughout from the long run web site of Portillo’s Restaurant at Grandscape

July 15-17 — Arlington, AT&T Stadium at Summer Truckin Nationals

July 19 — Dallas at Klyde Warren Park

July 21 — The Colony at “Christmas in July” at Grandscape

July 22 — The Colony at Truck Yard

July 23 — Denton at Denton Brewing Company

Portillo’s is thought for its Chicago-style sizzling canines, Italian beef sandwiches, chopped salad, cheese fries, do-it-yourself chocolate cake, and chocolate cake shake.

The firm mentioned The Colony location would characteristic a garage-style themed inside with an area Texas twist. The inside will characteristic a classic Toyota automobile (for the close by Toyota Motor North America headquarters) and a mural that pays homage to Texas. The 7,900 square-foot restaurant can maintain greater than 180 company, in addition to exterior seating for greater than 80 further company on two air-conditioned patios.

