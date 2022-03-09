Porto vs. Lyon odds, picks, how to watch, live stream: March 9, 2022 UEFA Europa League predictions

After an undefeated run through the 2021-22 UEFA Europa League group stage, Lyon will take the pitch for a Round of 16 game versus Porto on Wednesday. Lyon accumulated the most points of the 32 teams in the UEL group stage and posted a 5-1-0 record. Porto advanced to this round via a 4-3 aggregate win over Lazio in a playoff. Porto will host Wednesday’s first leg, with the second leg taking place in France on March 17. You can stream the match on Paramount+.

Kick-off is set for 12:45 p.m. ET at Estádio do Dragão in Porto, Portugal. Caesars Sportsbook has Porto listed as the +101 favorite (risk $100 to win $101) on the 90-minute money line, while Lyon is a +275 underdog in the latest Lyon vs. Porto odds. A draw is priced at +235 and the over-under is 2.5 goals. Wednesday’s match will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan.

Lyon vs. Porto date: Wednesday, March 9

Lyon vs. Porto time: 12:45 p.m. ET

Before you tune in to Wednesday’s match, you need to see the Lyon vs. Porto picks from soccer insider Jon Eimer. He is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, Eimer has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. The Indiana-based handicapper compiled a winning record of 260-133-1 with over 90 units of profit for his community on various platforms over a recent two-month stretch.

For Porto vs. Lyon, Eimer is backing both teams to score at -155 odds. In three out of Lyon’s last four Europa League games, both teams have gotten onto the scoreboard. Across all competitions, the French club has scored in eight of its last 10 games while conceding in six of those contests.

Porto has scored in all 16 home games this season, and that isn’t expected to change come Wednesday. However, after posting clean sheets in its first three home games, it has just two shutouts over its last 13 matches at Estádio do Dragão. Porto and its opponent have scored in the club’s last six games, with Eimer pointing to the tired legs as to why he predicts that trend will continue against Lyon.

“Porto has scored in its last 10 matches, while conceding at least once in eight of those 10 matches,” Eimer told SportsLine. “We are seeing the fatigue hit this team, but they are coming together and giving masterclass performances week in and week out.”

