‘PoSITivity Bench’ Is Given

A “PoSITivity Bench” has been donated to the new Edwards Early Education & Community Hope Center opened recently by the Sunbeam Family Services Center.

The donation was made by the Oklahoma City chapter of The Links.

“This community service initiative brings together several of our national programs that include anti-bullying, friendship and mental health as core tenants,” a statement released by Collette Houchen and Maggieann Green, leaders of the chapter, said.

“We wanted to help enhance the positive school environment at the Edwards Center,” the statement continued, “a place where we want to help in the building of strong families.”

The Links chapter’s gift is one of 8of 85 “PoSITivity Benches” installed across 70 communities in the Central Area of The Links.

Speakers at the dedication included: State Sen. George E. Young Sr. (Dem., Oklahoma City); Felecia Moriels, Mrs. Houchen and Mrs. Green (all officials of the Links chapter); and Dr. Sean McDaniel (superintendent of the Oklahoma City Public School District).

Others who spoke at the grand opening of the Edwards Center were Chris Harrison (chairman of the board of directors of the Sunbeam Center); and Anthony Stafford (senior program director of Sunbeam).