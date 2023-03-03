Possible tornadoes seen around North Texas

Footage from the group of Pickton in Hopkins County presentations that a minimum of one twister most likely touched down in North Texas on Thursday

PICKTON, Texas — Along with quite a few important critical climate occasions from the storms that rolled via North Texas, photos of a imaginable twister used to be filmed on Thursday in Hopkins County, situated just about 100 miles east of Dallas.

A twister spotter named Jason Dalton reported seeing a funnel cloud at about 4:28 p.m. in Pickton, a the town in Hopkins County. The imaginable twister led to roof harm to a space alongside State Highway 11 at FM 269. It additionally ended in downed bushes and gear traces.

Watch photos of the imaginable twister in Pickton on the best of this newsletter.

Additional meteorological occasions had been additionally reported throughout North Texas on Thursday night.

The City of Weatherford, situated in Parker County just about 30 miles west of Fort Worth, stated in a Facebook publish at about 7 p.m. that a imaginable twister were noticed there that afternoon. No accidents had been reported presently.

“Residents are encouraged to watch for debris, down power lines, gas lines or electrical systems,” town stated. “Avoid risk of fire or explosion.”

This is what we will ascertain these days:

A twister came about these days, March 2 this afternoon. Residents are… Posted through City of Weatherford on Thursday, March 2, 2023

Footage of a rotation, which might be able to be a twister or a “gustnado” used to be additionally seen in Justin, situated in Denton County some 40 miles to the north of Dallas: