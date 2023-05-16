Post Malone concerts: Dallas, Houston, Texas





Post Malone has introduced his “If Y’all Weren’t Here, I’d Be Crying” excursion, which can see him carry out in his house state of Texas. Consisting of 24 presentations, the excursion will come with two stops in Texas, the primary being on the Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas on Saturday, Aug. 5, adopted by way of a efficiency on the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in The Woodlands on Tuesday, Aug. 8. Presale tickets can be to be had via Citi Entertainment from Wednesday, May 17 at 10 a.m. till Thursday, May 17 at 11.59 p.m., after which to the general public from Friday, May 18 at 10 a.m.

“I love y’all so very much, and I’m so excited to get out and do some more shows for y’all,” wrote Post Malone on social media. “Help me put a baby through college, and come on out 🍻 Some cool new production, new songs, and a very very handsome man up on stage 😎 Sending love to you and yours.”

Other upcoming Texas occasions can also be discovered beneath:

