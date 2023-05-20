Post Plays Hero With 10th Inning Walk-Off Homer

Next Game: Cincinnati 5/20/2023 | 1:00 PM

HOUSTON – Six come-from-behind runs propelled the Houston baseball crew to an 8-7 walk-off win in opposition to Cincinnati on Friday night time at Schroeder Park.

Junior catcher Dylan Post performed the hero for the crew, hitting a one-out house run within the backside of the tenth inning to finish the 8-7 comeback win.

The Cougars (32-21, 16-6) rallied for five-straight runs within the backside of the 9th to tie the sport at 7-7. A unmarried from freshman moment baseman Thomas Lyssy introduced the primary run house ahead of senior shortstop Ian McMillan flew out to heart box permitting junior application participant Alex Lopez to pass the plate making the rating 7-4. Graduate switch Drew Bianco drew a stroll ahead of go-ahead hitter Brandon Uhse singled previous the Cincinnati (24-30, 10-13) pitcher into heart box to attain Lyssy. Houston made it a one-run sport as junior 3rd baseman Zach Arnold posted the second-straight unmarried to left box as Bianco crossed the plate making the rating 7-6. The tying run got here off a Justin Murray unmarried up the center to attain Uhse, on the other hand, the successful run used to be waved house however used to be in the end stuck sending the sport into further innings.

After Murray retired the aspect within the best of the 10th, Post took the tenth pitch of his at bat and sailed the ball over the best box fence to stroll off the Bearcats 8-7.

With the win, the Cougars are nonetheless searching for the American Athletic Conference common season championship identify. Houston is these days 0.5 video games in the back of East Carolina.

Murray moved his undefeated season at the mound to 5-0 throwing 4.0 shutout innings with a season-high six strikeouts to near the sport. Cincinnati’s Nick McClanahan (0-2) earned the loss pitching 0.1 innings and surrendering Post’s walk-off house run.

Game Highlights:

Dylan Post tallied his first house run of the season and his first profession walk-off house run.

tallied his first house run of the season and his first profession walk-off house run. Justin Murray stays undefeated this season posting season highs in each innings pitched and strikeouts.

stays undefeated this season posting season highs in each innings pitched and strikeouts. Houston stays undefeated in further innings this season, shifting to a 6-0 file. As smartly, the Cougars recorded their 3rd walk-off of the season.

Brandon Burckel recorded a career-high 3 stolen bases throughout the sport. He these days leads the crew with 23 stolen bases this season. It is the 3rd time this season that a Houston baseball participant has stolen 3 bases throughout a sport.

recorded a career-high 3 stolen bases throughout the sport. He these days leads the crew with 23 stolen bases this season. It is the 3rd time this season that a Houston baseball participant has stolen 3 bases throughout a sport. Catcher Anthony Tulimero stuck 3 runners stealing bases. It used to be the primary time a participant has stuck 3 runners since 2018 when Kyle Lovelace completed the feat in opposition to A&M Corpus Christi. Tulimero these days leads the convention in runners stuck stealing with 12.

Player Highlights:

Justin Murray : W, 4.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 6 Okay

: W, 4.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 6 Okay Brandon Uhse : 2-5, R, 1 RBI, 2B

: 2-5, R, 1 RBI, 2B Zach Arnold : 2-5, RBI, 2B

Key Innings:

2nd | After a scoreless first inning, the Bearcats struck first plating a two-run house run for a 2-0 lead. Houston responded again as beginning pitcher Malachi Lott rocketed a ball over the fence to deliver the rating inside of one at 2-1.

sixth | Cincinnati endured its scoring streak bringing throughout 3 extra runs within the best of the fourth inning pushing their result in 5-1 ahead of including a couple within the best of the 6th for a 7-2 lead.

9th | After 3 scoreless innings for the Cougars, Lyssy broke the sport open achieving on a fielder’s selection and permitting Nickens to attain. A five-run rally tied the sport for Houston and despatched the sport into further innings.

10th | After Nickens flew out, Post recorded a 10-pitch at bat lacing the general pitch over the wall for a walk-off house run to finish the rally giving Houston an 8-7 win.