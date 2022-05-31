Potential MLB Landing Spots for Robinson Cano After Mets Release | Bleacher Report

Joe Puetz/Getty Pictures

Robinson Cano and the New York Mets are parting methods, however he could but get to put in writing a remaining chapter to his MLB profession with one other workforce.

The 39-year-old started the 2022 season as their beginning second baseman however hit simply .195 by 12 video games. This was on the heels of a season-long suspension due to a second violation for performance-enhancing medicine and within the face of rosters being lower down from 28 to 26 males, so it was no shock when the Mets designated him for assignment on Monday.

If that is the tip for Cano’s main league profession, it is an oddly acceptable bummer.

His eight All-Star picks and excessive offensive ranks amongst second basemen (e.g., second with 301 profession dwelling runs) as soon as painted him as a powerful candidate for the Corridor of Fame. Nevertheless, his PED suspensions probably put the kibosh on that, and now he is in search of work though he is nonetheless owed a good deal of cash underneath his earlier contract:

Yet this won’t be the end if Cano has it his way.

As Brodie Van Wagenen—who, in a totally normal sequence of events, is once again representing Cano after previously trading for him because the Mets’ GM in 2018—instructed Joel Sherman of the New York Publish: “Robbie completely nonetheless needs to play. Given the best state of affairs, he can nonetheless make a significant contribution for a workforce.”

Cano is value a flier, and never simply since you solely have to return to 2020 to search out him hitting like a star to the tune of a .316/.352/.544 slash line. There’s additionally the very fact it’s going to price subsequent to nothing for a workforce to signal him. We’re speaking a prorated share of the league minimal, which is just $700,00zero this 12 months.

As for the place Cano may find yourself, we have now no scarcity of speculative prospects, starting from contenders just like the Boston Pink Sox and San Diego Padres to groups that might look to rehabilitate him right into a commerce chip, just like the Pittsburgh Pirates and Oakland Athletics.

But when it is a listing you are in search of, this is our tackle six groups that match Cano one of the best.

6. Miami Marlins

A return to the New York Yankees would not appear particularly probably since they have already got logjams at second base and designated hitter, nevertheless it’s an enchanting chance. If not with the New York Yankees themselves, although, maybe Cano will be a part of up with all of the pinstriped ex-pats down on South Seaside.

The Miami Marlins make use of former Yankees nice Don Mattingly as their supervisor and Kim Ng—who obtained her begin in baseball within the Yankees entrance workplace underneath Brian Cashman—as their basic supervisor. The Yankees signed Cano earlier than Ng left to affix the Dodgers in Dec. 2001, and Mattingly was the hitting coach for Cano and the Yanks from 2005-07.

Past these connections, the Marlins might use Cano as a chosen hitter.

The Marlins haven’t got an everyday on the place, as an alternative settling for a rotation between first basemen Jesus Aguilar and Garrett Cooper and left fielder Jorge Soler.

All three of these guys are right-handed hitters, which makes the left-handed-hitting Cano a pure match as a platoon accomplice. Plus, he is historically crushed right-handed pitching:

vs. LHP: .762 OPS

.762 OPS vs. RHP: .883 OPS

One more reason for Cano to move to Miami is an opportunity to catch on with a workforce that appears to be going locations. This can be a pitching-rich workforce that, at 12-11, has staked out an early place close to the highest of the Nationwide League East.

5. St. Louis Cardinals

Talking of platoons at DH, the St. Louis Cardinals are doing simply high-quality with the right-handed part of theirs.

That might be Albert Pujols, whose return to the Gateway Metropolis has up to now been successful. Significantly so when the 42-year-old future Corridor of Famer has had the platoon benefit, as he is punishing left-handers to the tune of a 1.433 OPS within the early goings.

In the meantime, left-handed hitter Corey Dickerson is hitting simply .182 by 17 video games, with solely one in all his eight hits going for additional bases. And that one? It was a hustle double on an 84.1 MPH blooper.

Extra broadly, the Cardinals simply want extra offense typically. They rank nearer to the underside than to the highest of the Nationwide League in a number of key classes, together with on-base and slugging share. They’ve additionally hit simply 17 dwelling runs as a workforce, and roughly a 3rd of these (six) belong simply to Nolan Arenado.

On the plus aspect, the Cardinals are yet one more pitching-rich workforce—get a load of this Ryan Helsley guy—that is in second place within the NL Central by means of a 13-10 document. And in contrast to the Marlins, the Playing cards clearly have an in depth pedigree as a contender.

4. San Francisco Giants

In the event you’re pondering the San Francisco Giants are a clumsy match for Cano, properly, you are not incorrect.

They is probably not properly off at second base or DH now, however that can change as soon as they begin getting gamers again off the injured listing. Notably, they’re awaiting the returns of 5 left-handed hitters: Brandon Belt, Mike Yastrzemski, Tommy La Stella, LaMonte Wade Jr. and Steven Duggar.

However, we needed to incorporate the Giants as a lot for what they could do for Cano as for what he may do for them.

One of many main causes the Giants co-lead the majors in wins (121 and counting) for the reason that begin of 2021 is due to what they’ve performed with veteran hitters. Based on FanGraphs, no workforce is even near the 25.7 Wins Above Alternative that the Giants have squeezed out of 30-and-over hitters during the last two seasons.

The person success tales embrace Buster Posey, Brandon Crawford, Darin Ruf and Belt final 12 months, and Joc Pederson early in 2022. Collectively, the larger success story is what the Giants are proving with their teaching philosophy, which basically amounts to “extra is extra.”

If the Giants had been to make Cano their newest reclamation challenge, they’d have yet one more weapon with which to pursue a return to their first World Collection since 2014.

3. Toronto Blue Jays

Again within the American League, no person goes to confuse the Toronto Blue Jays for a weak offensive workforce.

They led the majors with 262 dwelling runs in 2021, they usually’re simply three off the Yankees’ tempo with 31 lengthy balls up to now in 2022. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and George Springer have performed the heavy lifting with six homers apiece, although Toronto’s lineup will certainly be much more highly effective as soon as Teoscar Hernandez comes off the injured listing.

There has, nonetheless, been one weak spot within the Blue Jays offensive assault during the last two seasons. See when you can spot it:

That is one factor that might entice the Blue Jays to Cano, with nonetheless one other being that they don’t seem to be fairly set at DH. The lefty-swinging Zack Collins began sturdy however has since gone 3-for-27 over his final seven video games.

Ought to the Blue Jays select to pursue Cano, they might additional persuade him with the workforce’s World Collection outlook. Per FanGraphs, their 11.6 % probability of successful all of it is the second-best within the American League.

2. Minnesota Twins

And now to the American League Central, the place there are two contenders with particularly sturdy wants for Cano.

One is the Minnesota Twins, who’re on this dialogue by means of an damage to slugging first baseman Miguel Sano:

He had begun the season with just five hits in 54 at-bats, so you could argue that this is addition by subtraction for the Twins. We’ll counter that the guy has topped 30 home runs in a season twice, including last year.

There’s also the matter of how the Twins are handling their DH spot so far in 2022. In just 23 games, manager Rocco Baldelli has used 10 different starters on the place. And for what? Not a lot. Only a .616 OPS and 0 dwelling runs.

If Cano steps in and fixes this drawback, the Twins would have yet one more menace in a lineup that is at present being anchored by Byron Buxton and Max Kepler, with extra certainly to return from Carlos Correa and Jorge Polanco. The grip they’ve on first place at 15-9 would stand to get even stronger.

1. Chicago White Sox

The Chicago White Sox obtained off to a strong begin on the plate, hitting seven dwelling runs and scoring 28 runs by 5 video games.

In 18 video games since, they’ve hit solely 13 homers and scored simply 47 runs. In all of baseball, solely the Detroit Tigers and Cincinnati Reds have been less adept at pushing runs throughout.

For his half, supervisor Tony La Russa is optimistic. He instructed James Fegan of The Athletic: “We will hit. So long as they hold the angle that they’ve now and keep constructive and hold working, we will hit.”

Between hitting luminaries like Jose Abreu, Tim Anderson, Luis Robert and, for now, Andrew Vaughn, there is a strong basis for La Russa’s confidence in his offense. And but, there are not less than two compelling the reason why the White Sox ought to contemplate Cano.

For one, their second base tandem of Leury Garcia and Josh Harrison has up to now accounted for minus-0.4 rWAR. That is tied with the Baltimore Orioles for the worst in MLB.

For 2, the South Siders have gotten only a .208 wOBA from the left aspect of the plate. This, too, is an MLB-worst determine.

Between these points and the fact that the White Sox have already sunk so far as 10-13, they’ve the least to lose of any of the groups on this listing. That is why they’re our prime choose for Cano’s subsequent vacation spot.

