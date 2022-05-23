‘Potential threat’ noted by Fredonia schools | News, Sports, Jobs

An alleged threat on social media has the attention of Fredonia Central Schools.

In a Facebook post on Thursday evening, the district noted it was made aware of the message through social media from one student to another. “The message concerned us enough to investigate further in tandem with the Fredonia Police Department,” the district posted. “We are thankful to the individuals who alerted our administrative team and followed our ‘see something, say something’ initiative. This potential threat was addressed by the Fredonia Police Department.”

School was open today in Fredonia and the district noted it has “taken steps to ensure the safety of our students, staff and community, including requesting an increased police presence at school.”