Potential Tropical Cyclone One aimed at SWFL

The Nationwide Hurricane Middle simply issued its first advisory for Potential Tropical Cyclone One. That is the tropical wave that we’ve been monitoring, that truly was Hurricane Agatha within the Pacific Ocean that made landfall in Mexico.
PTC One will possible develop into Tropical Storm Alex, the primary named storm of the Atlantic Basin this season, because it tracks into the Gulf of Mexico. The motion of PTC One is north at 5 mph.
All of Southwest Florida is in an lively Tropical Storm Watch till the specter of a tropical storm is over. Tropical storm drive winds, 40 mph or greater, are attainable this weekend.
Based on our ABC7 Forecast Mannequin, which has an excellent observe file with tropical programs, reveals this gradual motion will proceed by means of early Friday.
PTC One may very well wobble east or east-southeast throughout the day Friday, earlier than monitoring northeast this weekend. Discover that our mannequin is a bit later within the arrival time than the Hurricane Middle forecast.
Making an allowance for each the NHC forecast cone of concern and our personal ABC7 Forecast mannequin, we’re fairly assured that we might even see a low-end tropical storm right here this weekend.
You’ll NOT must put up the shutters for this one, however heavy rain could be anticipated. The heaviest rain is at the moment forecast to fall in Hendry, Glades & japanese Collier Counties, with much more on the Florida east coast.
A slight shift to the north would additionally place a higher menace of tornadoes and heavier rain over Southwest Florida.
