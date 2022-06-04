Potential Tropical Cyclone One gets closer to SWFL

As of the advisory at 2:00 am Saturday from the Nationwide Hurricane Heart, Potential Cyclone One continues to push towards our shoreline.
That is the tropical wave that we’ve been monitoring, that really was Hurricane Agatha within the Pacific Ocean that made landfall in Mexico.
Wind is at present at 40 mph. The low stress middle continues to be open and isn’t a closed circulation but, so that’s the reason we don’t have a tropical melancholy or storm.
All of Southwest Florida is beneath a Tropical Storm Warning. Warning areas are anticipated to have wind 40 mph or greater throughout the subsequent 24 hours.
PTC One will seemingly turn into Tropical Storm Alex by late tonight or Saturday morning. This could be the primary named storm of the Atlantic Basin this season, because it tracks by means of the southeastern Gulf of Mexico. The motion of PTC One is northeast at 12 mph.
PTC One is forecast to make landfall in SWFL Saturday morning as a weak tropical storm, with 40-45 mph winds.
SWFL will proceed to see outerbands push by means of in a single day Friday by means of late Saturday morning.
We’ll see low-end tropical storm drive winds right here Saturday. You’ll NOT should put up the shutters for this one, however heavy rain can nonetheless be anticipated. The heaviest rainfall will fall in our southern communities and alongside the coast. Some remoted places have the prospect to see over 6 inches. Flooding shall be our important risk from this technique.
Stick with ABC7 for Your Most Correct Forecast for this tropical system heading right here this weekend.