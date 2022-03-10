Pottawatomie deputy in high spirits after surviving shooting







After being shot seven times while responding to a domestic call near Bethel Acres at 8 a.m. Friday morning, Deputy Garey Knoles remains at the OU Medical Center. The Pottawatomie County Sheriff Mike Booth told KOCO 5 that Knoles still has a long road to recovery, but his spirits are high. He has reportedly been texting his friends and co-workers from his hospital bed. “He wanted to know how everybody is and is making sure everybody’s OK. He’s concerned about everybody else,” Booth said.>> Related: Suspect in shooting of Pottawatomie County deputy confirmed deadThe deputy was shot seven times when responding to a domestic call at a home on Austin Drive in Pottawatomie County, yet he continues to think about others while hospitalized.Following the shooting, a 10-hour search ensued for Braedon Chesser, the man who allegedly opened fire on Knoles. Chesser and his wife were found dead behind and inside their home around 5 p.m.The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is now investigating to figure out what exactly happened.”We have certain tools that we have for our crime scene agents that are able to document the scene, take measurements, do all of those kinds of things. It’s a very tedious and very detailed operation,” said Brook Arbeitman, the OSBI Public Information Officer. Booth is thankful to the other agencies who came to help when Knoles was hit.”They came running, instantly, was right there with him when everything went down. They had multiple shots fired at them … estimated roughly 40-50,” Booth said.Support has poured in from friends, family, even from departments across Oklahoma, Booth says.”For us, something like this, it gives everybody that extra boost and comfort and helps them to continue to believe in what we’re doing,” Booth said. Booth told KOCO 5 that Deputy Knoles will need a ramp to get around his house for the time being, and a local company has already stepped in and donated all the supplies that are needed.

After being shot seven times while responding to a domestic call near Bethel Acres at 8 a.m. Friday morning, Deputy Garey Knoles remains at the OU Medical Center. The Pottawatomie County Sheriff Mike Booth told KOCO 5 that Knoles still has a long road to recovery, but his spirits are high. He has reportedly been texting his friends and co-workers from his hospital bed. “He wanted to know how everybody is and is making sure everybody’s OK. He’s concerned about everybody else,” Booth said. >> Related: Suspect in shooting of Pottawatomie County deputy confirmed dead The deputy was shot seven times when responding to a domestic call at a home on Austin Drive in Pottawatomie County, yet he continues to think about others while hospitalized. Following the shooting, a 10-hour search ensued for Braedon Chesser, the man who allegedly opened fire on Knoles. Chesser and his wife were found dead behind and inside their home around 5 p.m. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is now investigating to figure out what exactly happened. “We have certain tools that we have for our crime scene agents that are able to document the scene, take measurements, do all of those kinds of things. It’s a very tedious and very detailed operation,” said Brook Arbeitman, the OSBI Public Information Officer. Booth is thankful to the other agencies who came to help when Knoles was hit. “They came running, instantly, was right there with him when everything went down. They had multiple shots fired at them … estimated roughly 40-50,” Booth said. Support has poured in from friends, family, even from departments across Oklahoma, Booth says. “For us, something like this, it gives everybody that extra boost and comfort and helps them to continue to believe in what we’re doing,” Booth said. Booth told KOCO 5 that Deputy Knoles will need a ramp to get around his house for the time being, and a local company has already stepped in and donated all the supplies that are needed.





Source link