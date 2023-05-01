Power and Efficiency Combined – A Review of the Mazda CX 90’s PHEV Model AWD

The Mazda CX-90 PHEV is a game-changer in the world of SUVs. With its e-SKYACTIV PHEV model, Mazda has created a vehicle that is both environmentally conscious and thrilling to drive.

Under the hood, the CX-90 PHEV boasts a 100kW electric motor mated to a 2.5L naturally aspirated inline-4 engine. With a 17.8 kWh battery pack, this SUV delivers an impressive 323 HP and 369 lb-ft of torque on premium fuel (319 HP on regular fuel), making it a force to be reckoned with on the road.

The CX-90 PHEV offers a variety of driving modes, including EV mode, EV priority, and Charge mode. In EV mode, the vehicle prioritizes electric propulsion and can be switched back to normal mode for greater acceleration when needed. And with the gas engine able to turn on in EV mode when the accelerator pedal reaches the kick-down switch, the CX-90 PHEV offers an exciting and dynamic driving experience.

But that’s not all – the CX-90 PHEV is also incredibly efficient, with a combined fuel economy rating of 27 mpg (electric and gasoline combined). And with Charge mode, you can keep the gas engine engaged and prioritize charging the PHEV battery, allowing you to fully charge the battery using the engine as a generator.

The CX-90 PHEV also features a large platform optimized for performance, with a longitudinal powertrain layout that creates rear-biased AWD, perfect for towing up to 3,500 lbs. The double wishbone suspension provides a better ride quality with a camber gain during cornering, and the multi-link rear suspension improves rear grip. Plus, the Kinematic Posture Control and revised rear suspension geometry make for an incredibly stable sensation on winding roads.

Overall, the Mazda CX-90 PHEV is an exceptional SUV with a focus on performance, efficiency, and versatility. Its electrified powertrain offers a unique and exciting driving experience, and its large platform provides ample room for all. Whether you’re looking to reduce your carbon footprint or simply want a vehicle that can do it all, the CX-90 PHEV is an excellent choice. So why wait? Test drive a Mazda CX-90 PHEV today and experience the future of driving for yourself.

