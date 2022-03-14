‘Power of the Dog’ and ‘Ted Lasso’ dominate at the 27th annual Critics Choice Awards

Getty Photos/Getty Photos for the Critics Alternative Affiliation

On Sunday, the 27th annual Critics Alternative Awards, airing on TBS and The CW, honored the very best in motion pictures and TV with hosts Taye Diggs and Nicole Byer.

Netflix’s Energy of the Canine was the large winner within the movie class, incomes 4 awards in all, together with greatest image, greatest tailored screenplay, greatest cinematography and greatest director honors for Jane Campion.

Belfast was additionally a a number of award winner, with greatest performing ensemble and greatest unique screenplay.

Will Smith took dwelling greatest actor honors for King Richard and Jessica Chastain gained greatest actress for The Eyes of Tammy Faye. Finest supporting actor and actress trophies went to CODA‘s Troy Kotsur and West Facet Story‘s Anna DeBose.

On the TV facet, Ted Lasso took dwelling probably the most awards, together with greatest comedy and greatest actor, supporting actor and supporting actress in a comedy collection for Jason Sudeikis, Brett Goldstein and Hannah Waddingham, respectively. Succession gained for greatest drama, with greatest supporting actor and actress honors going to Kieren Culkin and Sarah Snook.

Mare of Easttown additionally took dwelling prime prize for restricted collection. Lee Jung-jae walked off with greatest actor in a drama collection for Squid Video games and Melanie Lynskey gained greatest actress honors for Yellowjackets.

MOVIES

Finest image

The Energy of the Canine

Finest actor

Will Smith, King Richard

Finest actress

Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Finest supporting actor

Troy Kotsur, CODA

Finest supporting actress

Ariana DeBose, West Facet Story

Finest younger actor/actress

Jude Hill, Belfast

Finest performing ensemble

Belfast

Finest director

Jane Campion, The Energy of the Canine

Finest unique screenplay

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Finest tailored screenplay

Jane Campion, The Energy of the Canine

Finest cinematography

Ari Wegner, The Energy of the Canine

Finest manufacturing design

Patrice Vermette, Zsuzsanna Sipos, Dune

Finest modifying

Sarah Broshar and Michael Kahn, West Facet Story

Finest costume design

Jenny Beavan, Cruella

Finest hair and make-up

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Finest visible results

Dune

Finest comedy

Licorice Pizza

Finest animated characteristic

The Mitchells vs the Machines

Finest overseas language movie

Drive My Automotive

Finest track

“No Time to Die” — No Time to Die

Finest rating

Hans Zimmer, Dune

TELEVISION

Finest drama collection

Succession

Finest actor in a drama collection

Lee Jung-jae, Squid Recreation

Finest actress in a drama collection

Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets

Finest supporting actor in a drama collection

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Finest supporting actress in a drama collection

Sarah Snook, Succession

Finest comedy collection

Ted Lasso

Finest actor in a comedy collection

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Finest actress in a comedy collection

Jean Sensible, Hacks

Finest supporting actor in a comedy collection

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Finest supporting actress in a comedy collection

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Finest restricted collection

Mare of Easttown

Finest film made for tv

Oslo

Finest actor in a restricted collection or film made for tv

Michael Keaton, Dopesick

Finest actress in a restricted collection or film made for tv

Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown

Finest supporting actor in a restricted collection or film made for tv

Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus

Finest supporting actress in a restricted collection or film made for tv

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Finest overseas language collection

Squid Recreation

Finest animated collection

What If…?

Finest discuss present

Final Week Tonight with John Oliver

Finest comedy particular

Bo Burnham: Inside

