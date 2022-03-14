‘Power of the Dog’ and ‘Ted Lasso’ dominate at the 27th annual Critics Choice Awards

On Sunday, the 27th annual Critics Alternative Awards, airing on TBS and The CW, honored the very best in motion pictures and TV with hosts Taye Diggs and Nicole Byer.
Netflix’s Energy of the Canine was the large winner within the movie class, incomes 4 awards in all, together with greatest image, greatest tailored screenplay, greatest cinematography and greatest director honors for Jane Campion.
Belfast was additionally a a number of award winner, with greatest performing ensemble and greatest unique screenplay.
Will Smith took dwelling greatest actor honors for King Richard and Jessica Chastain gained greatest actress for The Eyes of Tammy Faye. Finest supporting actor and actress trophies went to CODA‘s Troy Kotsur and West Facet Story‘s Anna DeBose.
On the TV facet, Ted Lasso took dwelling probably the most awards, together with greatest comedy and greatest actor, supporting actor and supporting actress in a comedy collection for Jason Sudeikis, Brett Goldstein and Hannah Waddingham, respectively. Succession gained for greatest drama, with greatest supporting actor and actress honors going to Kieren Culkin and Sarah Snook.
Mare of Easttown additionally took dwelling prime prize for restricted collection. Lee Jung-jae walked off with greatest actor in a drama collection for Squid Video games and Melanie Lynskey gained greatest actress honors for Yellowjackets.
MOVIES
Finest image
The Energy of the Canine
Finest actor
Will Smith, King Richard
Finest actress
Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Finest supporting actor
Troy Kotsur, CODA
Finest supporting actress
Ariana DeBose, West Facet Story
Finest younger actor/actress
Jude Hill, Belfast
Finest performing ensemble
Belfast
Finest director
Jane Campion, The Energy of the Canine
Finest unique screenplay
Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
Finest tailored screenplay
Jane Campion, The Energy of the Canine
Finest cinematography
Ari Wegner, The Energy of the Canine
Finest manufacturing design
Patrice Vermette, Zsuzsanna Sipos, Dune
Finest modifying
Sarah Broshar and Michael Kahn, West Facet Story
Finest costume design
Jenny Beavan, Cruella
Finest hair and make-up
The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Finest visible results
Dune
Finest comedy
Licorice Pizza
Finest animated characteristic
The Mitchells vs the Machines
Finest overseas language movie
Drive My Automotive
Finest track
“No Time to Die” — No Time to Die
Finest rating
Hans Zimmer, Dune
TELEVISION
Finest drama collection
Succession
Finest actor in a drama collection
Lee Jung-jae, Squid Recreation
Finest actress in a drama collection
Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets
Finest supporting actor in a drama collection
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Finest supporting actress in a drama collection
Sarah Snook, Succession
Finest comedy collection
Ted Lasso
Finest actor in a comedy collection
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Finest actress in a comedy collection
Jean Sensible, Hacks
Finest supporting actor in a comedy collection
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
Finest supporting actress in a comedy collection
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Finest restricted collection
Mare of Easttown
Finest film made for tv
Oslo
Finest actor in a restricted collection or film made for tv
Michael Keaton, Dopesick
Finest actress in a restricted collection or film made for tv
Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown
Finest supporting actor in a restricted collection or film made for tv
Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus
Finest supporting actress in a restricted collection or film made for tv
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Finest overseas language collection
Squid Recreation
Finest animated collection
What If…?
Finest discuss present
Final Week Tonight with John Oliver
Finest comedy particular
Bo Burnham: Inside
Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.