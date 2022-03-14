Entertainment

‘Power of the Dog’ and ‘Ted Lasso’ dominate at the 27th annual Critics Choice Awards

March 14, 2022
On Sunday, the 27th annual Critics Alternative Awards, airing on TBS and The CW, honored the very best in motion pictures and TV with hosts Taye Diggs and Nicole Byer.

Netflix’s Energy of the Canine was the large winner within the movie class, incomes 4 awards in all, together with greatest image, greatest tailored screenplay, greatest cinematography and greatest director honors for Jane Campion.

Belfast was additionally a a number of award winner, with greatest performing ensemble and greatest unique screenplay.

Will Smith took dwelling greatest actor honors for King Richard and Jessica Chastain gained greatest actress for The Eyes of Tammy Faye. Finest supporting actor and actress trophies went to CODA‘s Troy Kotsur and West Facet Story‘s Anna DeBose.

On the TV facet, Ted Lasso took dwelling probably the most awards, together with greatest comedy and greatest actor, supporting actor and supporting actress in a comedy collection for Jason SudeikisBrett Goldstein and Hannah Waddingham, respectively. Succession gained for greatest drama, with greatest supporting actor and actress honors going to Kieren Culkin and Sarah Snook.

Mare of Easttown additionally took dwelling prime prize for restricted collection. Lee Jung-jae walked off with greatest actor in a drama collection for Squid Video games and Melanie Lynskey gained greatest actress honors for Yellowjackets.

MOVIES

Finest image
The Energy of the Canine

Finest actor
Will Smith, King Richard

Finest actress
Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Finest supporting actor
Troy Kotsur, CODA

Finest supporting actress
Ariana DeBose, West Facet Story

Finest younger actor/actress
Jude Hill, Belfast

Finest performing ensemble
Belfast

Finest director
Jane Campion, The Energy of the Canine

Finest unique screenplay
Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Finest tailored screenplay
Jane Campion, The Energy of the Canine

Finest cinematography
Ari Wegner, The Energy of the Canine

Finest manufacturing design
Patrice Vermette, Zsuzsanna Sipos, Dune

Finest modifying
Sarah Broshar and Michael Kahn, West Facet Story

Finest costume design
Jenny Beavan, Cruella

Finest hair and make-up
The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Finest visible results
Dune

Finest comedy
Licorice Pizza

Finest animated characteristic
The Mitchells vs the Machines

Finest overseas language movie
Drive My Automotive

Finest track
“No Time to Die” — No Time to Die

Finest rating
Hans Zimmer, Dune

TELEVISION

Finest drama collection
Succession

Finest actor in a drama collection
Lee Jung-jae, Squid Recreation

Finest actress in a drama collection
Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets

Finest supporting actor in a drama collection
Kieran Culkin, Succession

Finest supporting actress in a drama collection
Sarah Snook, Succession

Finest comedy collection
Ted Lasso

Finest actor in a comedy collection
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Finest actress in a comedy collection
Jean Sensible, Hacks

Finest supporting actor in a comedy collection
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Finest supporting actress in a comedy collection
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Finest restricted collection
Mare of Easttown

Finest film made for tv
Oslo

Finest actor in a restricted collection or film made for tv
Michael Keaton, Dopesick

Finest actress in a restricted collection or film made for tv
Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown

Finest supporting actor in a restricted collection or film made for tv
Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus

Finest supporting actress in a restricted collection or film made for tv
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Finest overseas language collection
Squid Recreation

Finest animated collection
What If…?

Finest discuss present
Final Week Tonight with John Oliver

Finest comedy particular
Bo Burnham: Inside

