Power outage in Farmersville, TX: Officers checking on residents

FARMERSVILLE, Texas — Farmersville Police Department Chief Mike Sullivan spent the early part of Friday going door-to-door checking on residents who were without power.

The February winter storm took out transformers and trees which, in turn, took down power lines. The hard freeze even affected those lines, forcing them to sag.

“In the last three days, I’ve gotten about five hours sleep,” said Sullivan.

Sullivan credits his police officers, his staff and city staff, including fire department, but especially the linemen who are working to restore power.

At the beginning of the storm on Wednesday, more than 1,700 customers on the city’s grid were without power.

“You fix one part and an hour later, it’s broke again, and you’re already at another part trying to fix it,” said Sullivan.

By Friday afternoon, the number of customers without power amounted to 200 customers. However, the number of customers without power in the surrounding areas are closer to 1,400.

“We have candles that we’re using,” said Jerry Reynolds, who has been without power since Wednesday evening. The good news is he has gas in his home to keep warm.

Dickie Cooper and his three-legged Chihuahua “Booger” also lost power Wednesday. He’s had options to stay with other family but would rather be home. He, also, has gas and has managed to stay warm these last several days.

“You can’t rush nobody these days,” said Cooper.

The ice on the trees and homes and power lines has begun to melt, as temperatures spiked slightly above freezing.

Sullivan said his police crews spent much of Friday responding to crashes. During his door-to-door visits, Sullivan reminded residents who were without power that the First Baptist Farmersville was an open shelter with a hot meal.

“Some people don’t wanna [sic] leave home, that’s where they’re comfortable, I get it,” said Sullivan.