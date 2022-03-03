Power play finds new life as Stars earn chaotic win over Kings with second-period scoring flurry

The final minute of the second period during the Stars’ 4-3 win over the Kings on Wednesday night was a potpourri of hockey and a grab-bag of lunacy, an exhibition of excitement and a moment of madness.

Before the Stars closed out an important win over the Kings, the last 60 seconds of the second period laid the groundwork. In the final minute before second intermission, the Stars scored two goals, drew a penalty and got in a fight. The minute of playing time took five minutes of real time to complete, and set the Stars up for their seventh win in the 10 games since the All-Star break.

Alexander Radulov scored the game-winning goal with 12.2 seconds left in the second, and the Stars held the Kings at bay in the third period. With the win, Dallas is in the second Wild Card position in the Western Conference.

“It was incredible,” Radulov said. “I think the second period, we were playing well, but we had a couple bad breaks that they went and scored, and we fall [behind] by two goals.

“Like I said, we’re a good team, and if we put up the good work, we’re still going to be there. We get one, and the rink, the fans get pumped. Everybody on the bench was going for it.”

Through 39 minutes on Wednesday night, the Stars trailed 3-2.

Los Angeles had taken advantage of Dallas errors to build a two-goal lead.

Phillip Danault scored in the first period after Thomas Harley’s turnover behind the Stars net. Arthur Kaliyev scored in the second period off the rush after he pick-pocketed John Klingberg’s attempted toe-drag in the offensive zone. Kaliyev launched a one-timer on the power play (the Stars were called for too many men on the ice) to give the Kings a 3-1 lead.

Jason Robertson responded with a goal 56 seconds after Kaliyev’s second to trim the lead to 3-2. That’s when all hockey broke loose.

“It doesn’t happen often, so it was good,” Stars defenseman Ryan Suter said. “We got the momentum going there, and never looked back. It was a grind early and then we found our way.”

Suter blasted a shot inside the blue line — and was helped by Radulov’s net-front screen — that tied the game at 3 with 58.3 seconds left in the second period. Radek Faksa drew a high-sticking penalty on Quinton Byfield with 28.6 seconds left in the period, putting the Stars on their fourth power play of the night.

The Dallas power play entered the evening ice cold, capitalizing on 1 of its last 17 chances. It squandered its first three chances on Wednesday night. But Suter’s shot went wide of the net, and big rebound off the end boards found Radulov at the side of the net. Radulov flipped the puck over Cal Petersen for his third goal of the season, the eventual game-winner.

The fireworks weren’t over.

Off the ensuing faceoff at center-ice, Faksa got tangled up with Blake Lizotte. Faksa wrestled Lizotte to the ice, and each player was issued a roughing minor. Of course, Jamie Benn and Brendan Lemieux stole a bit of the limelight with a colorful exchange after the whistle in front of their respective benches.

It was a critical win for the Stars, who may find themselves tussling with the Kings for playoff positioning in the West.

“We’re going to chase these guys all year,” Stars coach Rick Bowness said. “We’re in a playoff battle. I know they’re in the other division, but you look at how tight the race is right now with Vegas, us, Anaheim and Nashville. Somebody’s going to miss the playoffs and have a really good year.

“We’re in the hunt with them so it’s important.”

Dallas now embarks on a three-game road trip through Winnipeg, Minnesota and Nashville.

Mexico’s team: The Stars and president and CEO Brad Alberts have made it known that the franchise would like to be Mexico’s NHL team, and the Stars hosted Noche Mexicana on Wednesday night.

The Stars had a Spanish broadcast of the game available on TUDN Radio Dallas KFLC 1270 AM and simulcast on HD 107.9, as Octavio Sequera and Pedro Silva called the action. The team gave away Stars Lucha Libre masks to early-arriving fans, and hosted a party on PNC Plaza before the game.

Cowboys offensive lineman Isaac Alarcon dropped the ceremonial puck. The Stars’ starters were announced over the public address in Spanish, after the team warmed up in special Noche Mexicana warmup jerseys.

Public enemy No. 1: Kings forward Brendan Lemieux made himself known to the Stars on Wednesday night a couple times.

Nearly four minutes into the second period, Lemieux hit Thomas Harley against the boards after the whistle, setting off a scrum in the corner. Harley tangled with Blake Lizotte, while Lemieux punched Alexander Radulov. Harley (who has two fights in the AHL this season) and Lemieux were each called for roughing.

At the end of the second period, following Radek Faksa’s tussle with Lizotte, Lemieux and Stars captain Jamie Benn exchanged words during the stoppage. The chat made for interesting fodder for lip-readers.

No penalty shot: When Benn was cut down at center-ice by Sean Durzi late in the first period, there could have been an argument that Benn should have been awarded a penalty shot since no King was between him and Cal Petersen. Instead, Durzi (who did not have a stick) was called for tripping.

I’m not sure this would absolutely be clipping (gotta be a tad lower, I think), but props to Razor for even acknowledging this penalty is in the rule book. pic.twitter.com/QFqyxIp56g — Robert Tiffin (@RobertTiffin) March 3, 2022

“We weren’t ahead of them,” Bowness said. “We were side by side. We had to be ahead of them in order to get that penalty shot. That’s the right call.”

In order to be awarded a penalty shot, “infraction must have been committed from behind,” according the NHL rule book.

Briefly: Mavericks star Luka Doncic was in attendance on Wednesday night, receiving a loud ovation from the American Airlines Center crowd when he was shown on the video board. Doncic and Kings center Anze Kopitar are both from Slovenia, and the pair have met before when Los Angeles visits Dallas.

+++

